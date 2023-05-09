STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.72 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

