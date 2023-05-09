Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at TD Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Stem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $643.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stem has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

