Steve Lalla Sells 48,000 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 1,891,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,428. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

