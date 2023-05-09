SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £551.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 492 ($6.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.30.

Get SThree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SThree Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 13,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £61,045.10 ($77,028.52). In related news, insider Timo Lehne sold 9,150 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £39,070.50 ($49,300.32). Also, insider Andrew Beach purchased 13,718 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($77,028.52). Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.