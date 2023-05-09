SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £551.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 492 ($6.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.30.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.
