Stifel Nicolaus Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $25.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $981.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $353,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,737.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Further Reading

