Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 463% compared to the typical volume of 1,562 call options.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,506,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In related news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,812 shares of company stock worth $668,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

