StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Energous stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. Equities analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energous

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock worth $39,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

