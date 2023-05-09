StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

