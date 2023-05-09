StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
MXC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $24.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.