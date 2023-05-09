StockNews.com Lowers inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

inTEST Trading Down 2.4 %

INTT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 99,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,689. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

