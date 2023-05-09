StockNews.com Lowers Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

SELB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

