StockNews.com Upgrades Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 23.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

