Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $73.03 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Stratis has a market cap of $73.03 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.46 or 0.06704929 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,927,275 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

