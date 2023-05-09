Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.79. 284,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

