Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2,453.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $288.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

