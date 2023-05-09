Summit State Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Summit State Bank Price Performance
SSBI stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.
About Summit State Bank
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
