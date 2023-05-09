Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 167,160 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) by 944.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,160 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October comprises 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 1,077.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.