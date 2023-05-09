Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.42. The stock had a trading volume of 633,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

