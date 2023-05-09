Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,385,000 after buying an additional 244,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.