Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,603,323. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

