Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,628,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,027,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period.

CIBR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 131,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

