Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,940. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

