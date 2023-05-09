Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:BAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,874 shares. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

