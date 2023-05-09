Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 14.0% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 346,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.