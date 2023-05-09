Taboola.com (TBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Taboola.com has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Taboola.com by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

