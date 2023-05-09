Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Taitron Components

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.