Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Taitron Components has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of TAIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
