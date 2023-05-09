Tarang Amin Sells 39,740 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20.
- On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.