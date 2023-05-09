Tarang Amin Sells 39,740 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20.

On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

