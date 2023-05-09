Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$591.26 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
See Also
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.