TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TaskUs by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter worth $42,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

