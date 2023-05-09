Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock opened at GBX 91.94 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.17. Taylor Maritime Investments has a one year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 126.32 ($1.59).

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize and Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.