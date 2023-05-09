Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock opened at GBX 91.94 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.17. Taylor Maritime Investments has a one year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 126.32 ($1.59).
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
