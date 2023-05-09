Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,894 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,584. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,784 shares of company stock valued at $21,240,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

