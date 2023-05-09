Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,355 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 2,548,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

