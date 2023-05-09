Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 812,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

