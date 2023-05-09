Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises approximately 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 159,736 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 162,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 2,427,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,983,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

