TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TTGT opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $952.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

