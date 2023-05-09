TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of TELUS to a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.82.

TSE:T opened at C$27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$32.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.87.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.1201248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

