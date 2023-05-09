Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Financial Contrast

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.50 billion 0.47 $94.58 million $0.69 16.62 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.74 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

This table compares TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 2.91% 10.36% 4.83% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TTM Technologies and Tempo Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

TTM Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.42%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 816.59%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than TTM Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada. The RF&S Components segment consists of one domestic RF component plant and one RF component plant in China. The E-M Solutions segment consists of three custom electronic assembly plants in China. The company offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. TTM Technologies was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

