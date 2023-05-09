Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.