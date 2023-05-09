Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

TXRH stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

