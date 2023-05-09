The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $7,701,231.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,609,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 217,308 shares worth $17,467,482. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,329,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,271,619. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.