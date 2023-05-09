The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $144,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.83.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.24. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.