The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Neutral

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,273,000 after buying an additional 1,459,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 326,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,198,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 222,376 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.