The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Featured Articles

