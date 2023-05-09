The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $292.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

