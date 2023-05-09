The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.44. The company had a trading volume of 750,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.20 and a 200-day moving average of $306.26. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

