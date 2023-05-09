The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.00. 980,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.20 and its 200 day moving average is $306.26. The stock has a market cap of $292.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.