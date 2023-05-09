The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.2% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.59. The company had a trading volume of 81,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,592. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

