The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.5% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $228.94. 53,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $280.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

