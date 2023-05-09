The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Bryan D. Anderson Sells 9,491 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,021. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

