The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of TJX opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,841,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 198,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,961 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

